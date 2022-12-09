JUST IN
Charging bulls or grappling bears? Stocks & sectors to buy and sell in 2023
Foreign outflows, weak IT sector stocks weigh on benchmark indices
Sebi bars AIFs from raising capital from non-compliant foreign investors
Snapdeal defers $152 mn IPO indefinitely citing poor market conditions
Firms' fundraising via pvt placement of bonds more than doubles in Nov
Here's why Sensex slumped nearly 700 pts in Friday's intra-day trade
IT stocks tumble as Credit Suisse warns of valuation-led correction
OZiva buyout to improve HUL's health and wellbeing in long-run: Analysts
Vadilal Ind soars 10% on board nod to buy 'Vadilal' brand from promoter co
Bulls fancied these 5 auto ancillaries in 2022; charts hint 25% rally ahead
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Foreign outflows, weak IT sector stocks weigh on benchmark indices
Business Standard

Charging bulls or grappling bears? Stocks & sectors to buy and sell in 2023

Here's how leading brokerages and research houses expect 2023 to play out for the equity markets, and their sector preferences

Topics
Financial markets | Brokerages | Equity markets

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Financial markets are now prepping for 2023 after an eventful year. While most brokerages remain bullish on the road ahead for equities, they suggest investors remain selective — be in the right sectors and stocks to earn a good return on their equity portfolio.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Financial markets

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.