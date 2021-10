Charts flash bullish signal for ICICI Bank; more pain for HUL. Here's why

With the results season in full swing, the markets have witnessed significant movement in stocks of the companies that declared earnings. Market participants have been quick to latch on stocks of the companies that fared well in Q2, while punishing those who dis-appointed the Street.

Given the frenzied activity certain stocks reach over-bought levels, while the others trade in over-sold category. A quick analysis of the Nifty 50 stocks, reveal that ICICI Bank Ltd and Hindustan Unilever are the only two stocks that are currently in either state. The former trades in the overbought category, ...