Pharma stocks gain; Cipla hits record high, Lupin nears 52-week high

-
ALSO READ
Pharma shares trade firm in the weak market; Cipla, Lupin gain over 2%
Pharma shares in focus: Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma hit 52-week high
Cipla surges 5% on USFDA approval for dimethyl fumarate DR capsules
Lupin gains 3% as Vizag API facility receives EIR from USFDA
Nifty Pharma index rallies nearly 3%; Lupin surges 10%, Cipla, Cadila up 3%
-
In the past month, Cipla and Lupin have outperformed the market by gaining 12 per cent each, against 8 per cent rise in Nifty Pharma index. At 11:50 am, Nifty Pharma index was up 0.5 per cent at 12,216 points, as compared to 0.3 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. The pharma index hit a 52-week high of 12,529 in intra-day trade on September 18, 2020.
Perrigo announced recently that it would recall its gProAir (Albuterol) MDI inhaler from the US market due to a potential defect in the inhalers. Perrigo’s gProAir sales were USD 73 million in April-June quarter (Q2CY20).
HDFC Securities has ‘buy’ rating on Cipla and Lupin, with 12-month target price of Rs 855 and Rs 1,185, respectively.
“Our Buy rating on Cipla is premised on US is likely to see improved traction on account of a ramp-up in gProventil (Perrigo’s exit to aid) and limited competition launches. “Respiratory pipeline and specialty assets adds longer term growth visibility; India business should outperform the market driven by continued traction in trade generics, Covid drugs portfolio and benefits of implementation of One-India strategy (double digit growth for three quarters, pre-COVID); ROCE is set to expand by around 400bps to 13 per cent over the next three years driven by operating leverage (tight control on cost),” the brokerage firm said in sector update.
Meanwhile, Lupin launched gTykerb after its core patent expiry on September 29, 2020. The company would be the only generic player over the next 18 months as there are no pending ANDA’s for Tykerb.
Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher believe Lupin would have an advantage with the first gTykerb launch which could lead them to sustain 60 per cent market share. The brokerage firm remains upbeat on the company on regulatory revival theme and new launches in the US market.
The resolution of key plants, litigation outcome on gSpiriva (FTF), and ramp up of bEnbrel in EU are the key catalysts in the near term for Lupin, according to analysts at HDFC Securities. With monetization of key assets, resolution of key facilities and margin levers in place, the business is set to post strong earnings (PBT) growth of 39 per cent CAGR over FY20-23e, it said.
The recovery in US business led by ramp up in gProAir (Perrigo’s exit to aid) and market share gains in Levothyroxine; India business to bounce back and grow ahead of the market (solid franchise, chronic skewed portfolio); operating leverage to aid margin expansion of ~600bps over FY20-23e, the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU