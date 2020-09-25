Cipla surges 5% on USFDA approval for dimethyl fumarate DR capsules

-
ALSO READ
Cipla hits record high on strong Q1 result; Morgan Stanley sees 30% upside
Cipla surges 15% on USFDA nod for first generic Proventil HFA inhaler
Pharma shares trade firm in the weak market; Cipla, Lupin gain over 2%
Cipla hits 52-wk high on launch of generic remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
US respiratory pipeline breathes in fresh optimism for Cipla; stock up 5%
-
Shares of Cipla surged 5 per cent to Rs 772 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday after the company said it has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for the generic version of Biogens Tecfidera (Dimethyl Fumarate) DR capsules in the US.
The drug, indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, had annual US sales of US$3.8 billion as per IQVIA MAT July 2020.
“Cipla’s Dimethyl Fumarate DR capsules 120mg, 240mg, and 120mg/240mg Starter Pak is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Biogen IDEC Inc.’s Tecfidera,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
It is indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults, the company said.
Meanwhile, Cipla's shares hit a record high of Rs 819 on September 18, 2020, after Perrigo announced that it would recall its gProAir (Albuterol) MDI inhaler from the US market due to a potential defect in the inhalers. Perrigo’s gProAir sales were $73 million in 2QCY20.
“Cipla had acquired approval for its gProventil (Albuterol) product in April 2020. As per our initial estimates, we had expected Cipla to record USD50–60m annual sales for gProventil. With the disruption to Perrigo’s sales, we estimate an additional $15–20 million in Albuterol sales for Cipla in the US,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in a report. The brokerage firm has a target price of Rs 790 on the stock.
At 12:54 pm, Cipla was trading 4.5 per cent higher at Rs 766 on the BSE, as compared to a 1.82 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU