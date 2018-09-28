Commodity exchange derivative norms to apply to bourses entering biz: Sebi

regulator Friday said all the norms issued for commodity derivatives exchanges will be applicable to the commodity derivatives segments of recognised bourses and clearing corporations.

Earlier this month leading exchanges, and received Sebi's approval to launch the commodity derivatives segments from October 1, starting with non-agriculture commodities like metals.

The bourses plan to launch derivatives trading in non-agriculture commodities in the initial phase, followed by agriculture commodities.



Last December, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced that from October 2018, the country would have a unified exchange regime wherein stock exchanges would be allowed to offer trading in commodity derivatives.

As per the amendments in Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations there would be no separate category of 'Commodity Derivatives Exchanges' from October 1, 2018, the regulator said in a circular.

"Accordingly, it is clarified that all the norms issued for commodity derivatives exchanges till date shall be applicable to commodity derivatives segments of recognised stock exchanges/ recognised clearing corporations to the extent applicable," it said.

The circular will be effective from October 1, 2018.

After taking over the regulation of commodity derivatives market, has issued various circulars applicable to commodity derivatives exchanges, said.