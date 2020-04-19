Commodity picks: 20 April, 2020

Chana



With supplies improving as mandis are opening up, prices in the Delhi market are expected to move lower. in Delhi to move from Rs 4,425 to Rs 4,300 per quintal in the coming week.





ALSO READ: HDFC Bank's Q4 performance strong, but investors will have to be wary

Soymeal



Prices at the benchmark Indore market are at Rs 35,000 per tonne. For the week ahead, prices are expected to move towards Rs 35,500 per tonne. Slowdown in crushing operations due to low availability of raw material and shortage of labour has resulted in lower supply. This is expected to support prices.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit