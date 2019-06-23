Commodity Picks: 24 June

JUST IN
Maize is trading at Rs 2,090 per quintal prices at the Nizamabad market

Prerana Desai 

The pink bollworm has been damaging Maharashtra's cotton crop since the last two years.
Cotton prices at the benchmark Rajkot market are trading at Rs 46,071­­ per candy. For this week, prices are expected to fall by Rs 600-800 per candy and head towards Rs 44,000 per candy amid weak global prices. Monsoons and expectation of higher cotton acreage for next season are likely to further weigh on prices.

Maize is trading at Rs 2,090 per quintal prices at the Nizamabad market. For the week ahead, maize prices are expected to rise by Rs 40-50 per quintal and head towards Rs 2,150 amid lower stocks and delay in arrival of monsoon.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 22:40 IST

