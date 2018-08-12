Commodity Picks: August 13, 2018

Guar seed
Guar seed prices in Jodhpur are trading at Rs4,400 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs4,500 per quintal following poor rainfall in major guar growing regions of Rajasthan and active buying by stockists.
Wheat
Wheat prices in Delhi are trading at Rs1,975 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs2,025 per quintal following active festive demand and lower availability in the free market.
Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
