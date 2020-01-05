Commodity picks: January 6, 2020

Jeera

Jeera is trading at Rs 16,217 per quintal in Unjha. Prices are expected to trade lower at Rs 15,800 per quintal over the next couple of weeks given ample stocks across the value chain and a sharp increase in sowing for the upcoming season.

Soybean

Soybean at the benchmark Indore market is trading at Rs 4,516 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade weak and head towards Rs 4,480 per quintal this week. Poor demand at higher levels and liquidation by stockists due to the steep rally seen recently would keep prices under pressure.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit