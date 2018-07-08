Commodity picks: July 9, 2018

Chana

is trading at Rs 3,750 per quintal at the Bikaner spot market. In the coming days,

prices are expected to head towards

Rs 3,800-3,850 per quintal. Low availability in the free market amid robust demand from millers for upcoming festivals would keep prices firm in the near term.





Sugar

prices at the benchmark are trading at Rs 3,200 per quintal. During the week, prices are expected to fall by Rs 50-100 per quintal and head towards Rs 3,100 per quintal. The current low prices in global will cap any gains in India.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain