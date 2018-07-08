Commodity picks: July 9, 2018

Chana
Chana is trading at Rs 3,750 per quintal at the Bikaner spot market. In the coming days,
prices are expected to head towards
Rs 3,800-3,850 per quintal. Low availability in the free market amid robust demand from millers for upcoming festivals would keep prices firm in the near term.
ALSO READ: Commodity picks: June 25, 2018
Sugar
Sugar prices at the benchmark Kolhapur market are trading at Rs 3,200 per quintal. During the week, sugar prices are expected to fall by Rs 50-100 per quintal and head towards Rs 3,100 per quintal. The current low prices in global markets will cap any gains in India.
Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU