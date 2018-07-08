JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Street signs: Axis Bank share sale, FPIs cold towards HDFC Bank, and more
Business Standard

Commodity picks: July 9, 2018

Chana is trading at Rs 3,750 per quintal at the Bikaner spot market

Prerana Desai 

chana, dal, pulses

Chana

Chana is trading at Rs 3,750 per quintal at the Bikaner spot market. In the coming days,

prices are expected to head towards

Rs 3,800-3,850 per quintal. Low availability in the free market amid robust demand from millers for upcoming festivals would keep prices firm in the near term.

ALSO READ: Commodity picks: June 25, 2018

Sugar

Sugar prices at the benchmark Kolhapur market are trading at Rs 3,200 per quintal. During the week, sugar prices are expected to fall by Rs 50-100 per quintal and head towards Rs 3,100 per quintal. The current low prices in global markets will cap any gains in India.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

First Published: Sun, July 08 2018. 23:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements