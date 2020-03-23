Coronavirus outbreak: Sebi eases compliance requirements for brokers, MFs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has relaxed compliance requirements for (MFs) and brokers as daily operations are disrupted with partial to complete lockdowns in various parts of country to deal with outbreak.

The MF industry had recently sent a letter to informing the challenges posed due to the work-from advisories issued by the government, which would make it difficult for dealers to record calls for their orders and other control mechanisms that can be put in force in MFs’ dealing rooms.

In a press note on Monday, the market regulator said, “The access control presently exercised in the asset management company’s dealing room including call recording of deals is temporarily relaxed subject to checks and balances including electronic confirmation by way of email or other system having audit trail are in place.”

has also relaxed the margin threshold for ‘risk reduction mode’ for brokers from 85 per cent of capital to 90 per cent. To facilitate brokers to work from home, has said the penal provisions for not maintaining call recordings of orders or instructions from clients stands relaxed till March 31.

Further, the implementation of penal provision for non- collection of margins by brokers has been deferred by a month to April 30.

The market regulator also acceded to demands made by Rs 27-trillion MF industry pertaining to regulatory norms on debt schemes as panic-selling due to has squeezed in domestic bond

By April 1, liquid funds were required to completely switch to mark-to-market valuation of debt securities, which would have led to higher volatility in returns of liquid schemes. However, market regulator on Monday gave extension to industry till May 1, 2020.

Further from April 1, liquid funds were required to hold at least 20 per cent of their investments in liquid assets, i.e. cash, government securities, treasury bills and repo on government securities.

The regulator has given extension till May 1.

The industry had asked for more time from market regulator in meeting the revised sectoral exposure limits in debt schemes (announced post NBFC crisis), and cutting exposure to unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The timeline for former norms has been extended to May 1 and timeline for reducing scheme-level exposure to unlisted NCDs has been extended till April 30.

Now, MFs can reduce the scheme-level exposure to unlisted NCDs by 15 per cent till April, and can take more time to reduce exposure to ten per cent, as stated in the original Sebi circular.

The regulator has also extended the validity of Sebi’s observation letters for new fund offers by six months. “Thereby can launch schemes within a period of one year from date of Sebi letter.”

Sebi release also hints that authorities intend to keep the open despite demands to keep it close to prevent it from falling.

“Government of India, has requested the state governments / UTs to keep the services of stock market entities exempted from the purview of lock-down and to permit the essential staff of the stock market participant to commute so as to ensure that the Sebi regulated stock market entities function smoothly,” the Sebi release read.

The regulator also gave one month’s relaxation to MFs to make certain disclosures pertaining to commission payouts, half year unaudited financial results and disclosure of investor complaints for the year.

Among other challenges, the MF industry was anticipating delays in publishing daily net asset values (NAVs), or in dispatching physical cheques for redemption and dividend payments.

The industry had urged Sebi to have a lenient view when auditing MFs during current period and accept practices as long as checks and balances are observed in spirit and intent. Further, the industry has also requested Sebi to temporarily defer its ongoing inspection of MF industry.

The industry also informed the regulator that as MFs as well as registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) have been hit by lower staff strength, it may not be possible to accept physical transactions from investors. As an alternative, MFs and RTAs will accept transaction requests from registered e-mail accounts of unitholders.

Making exceptions