Coronavirus scare: India orders checking of Chinese agri, livestock imports

India has ordered that agriculture and livestock shipments from China be checked for the deadly coronavirus that has led to more than 900 deaths and upwards of 40,000 cases in mainland China. "Commodity imports from China should be thoroughly checked, and samples should be tested in laboratories before according import clearance," stated a notification by the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine, and Storage which was sent to importers, exporters and plant quarantine offices nationwide on February 5.

The department oversees integrated pest management in crop ...