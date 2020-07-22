JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Oil prices jump 3% on coronavirus vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
Business Standard

Coronavirus vaccine hopes, EU recovery deal help indices surge

A positive start to the results season also boosted sentiment

Topics
stock market | Sensex | Nifty

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Markets
Rallying for the fifth day, the Sensex closed at 37,930, up 511 points, or 1.4 per cent

The benchmark indices on Tuesday rose on hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine and after European Union leaders agreed on €1.8-trillion budget and recovery package.

A positive start to the results season also boosted sentiment. Rallying for the fifth day, the Sensex closed at 37,930, up 511 points, or 1.4 per cent. The Nifty rallied 140 points, or 1.3 per cent, to end at 11,162. Both indices closed at their highest levels since March 5—just before the sharp Covid-19 triggered sell-off. In the past two months, the market has surged more than 25 per cent.

The latest surge was underpinned by news reports suggesting that vaccines against Covid-19 might be ready by the end of the year.

chart

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 01:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU