Corporate tax cut a consolation for benchmarks in volatile year

After delivering flat returns in the previous Samvat, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended the latest Hindu calendar year on a good note, with the former gaining 12 per cent and the latter 10 per cent. However, it has been a choppy ride for the equity markets.

At one point, the Sensex had risen nearly 16 per cent during the year, only to give up nearly all gains before staging a comeback, driven by the surprise reduction in corporation tax rates, in September. Investors had to navigate through several headwinds — both global as well as domestic — during the course of ...