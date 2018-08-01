CreditAccess Grameen's IPO to open on Aug 8, sets price band at Rs 418-422

-
ICICI Securities IPO: Public holidays may cost ICICI Bank Rs 3 bn in taxes
Bharat Dynamics Rs 9.6-bn IPO gets subscribed only 1.3 times on last day
Govt to raise Rs 4.4 billion through Midhani's IPO by divesting 26% stake
Apollo LogiSolutions to go public by 2020, to invest Rs 3-4 bn pre-IPO
Aster DM Healthcare's Rs 9.8-billion IPO gets lukewarm response
