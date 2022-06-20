Crude Oil slumps 6%; ONGC, Oil India, Adani Total tumble up to 17%

Shares of energy companies were under pressure falling by up to 17 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s trade after oil prices tumbled about 5 per cent to a three-week low on Friday, as investors feared that interest rate hikes from major central banks could slow the global economy and cut demand for energy.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals tanked 17 per cent to Rs 78.55, while tumbled by 15 per cent to Rs 277.75 and plunged 8 per cent to Rs 233.40 on the BSE in intra-day trade. These stocks had seen sharp run-up on higher crude oil prices.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Goa Carbon, Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Oil Exploration were down in the range of 5 per cent to 7 per cent. As of 09:49 am; the S&P BSE Energy index was down 2.4 per cent as compared to 0.28 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The energy index hit a multi-year low of 7,439.97 on the BSE in intra-day trade today.

Brent futures fell $5.85, or 4.9 per cent, to $113.96 a barrel by 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT). The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.66, or 5.7 per cent, to $110.93. Both were on track for their lowest closes since May 25.