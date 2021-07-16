Datamatics Global Services hits new high after 17 yrs; stk up 43% in 2 days

Shares of Datamatics Global Services hit a new high of Rs 261.20, surging 19 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday. The stock has claimed its fresh record peak after a gap of nearly 17 years and has surpassed its previous high of Rs 210, recorded in May 2004, the BSE data shows. In the past two trading days, the socks has surged 43 per cent on the back of heavy volumes.

At 12:31 pm, the stock was trading 17 per cent higher at Rs 256, as compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Trading volumes on the counter rose nearly five-fold with a combined 3.85 million shares, representing 6.5 per cent of the total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE in the intra-day deals.

Earlier today, the BSE sought clarification from Datamatics Global Services with reference to movement in volume. The reply is awaited.

Datamatics provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics' portfolio spans across information technology services, business process management, engineering services and big data & analytics all powered by artificial intelligence.

On Monday, July 12, Datamatics, announced that Aabhas Zaveri has been appointed as Senior Vice President – Sales, Intelligent Automation. Zaveri will lead the business for Datamatics Intelligent Automation products, including TruBot, TruCap+, and TruBI, the company said in a press release.

For the financial year 2020-21 (FY21), Datamatics reported 4.5 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in its consolidated revenue at Rs 1,149 crore because of non-inclusion of Cignex revenue in March quarter (Q4FY21) and impact of pandemic in the initial quarters. Profit after tax, however, grew 25.1 per cent YoY at Rs 79.75 crore. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin improved 211 basis points (bps) at 12.4 per cent. The company said it witnessed healthy revenue growth in Q3 & Q4 and is back on the growth path.

"For FY21, USA continues to be major contributor at 58 per cent whereas contributions from UK, Europe, India and Rest of World stood at 11 per cent, 5 per cent, 21 per cent and 5 per cent respectively. In terms of sectorial contribution to the revenue, BFSI, publishing and technology & consulting were the top three sectors contributing 27 per cent, 25 per cent and 19 per cent respectively," it added.