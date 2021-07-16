Datamatics Global Services hits new high after 17 yrs; stk up 43% in 2 days

-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook & stock picks by Gaurav Garg: Buy HDFC, Datamatics Global
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
Gold price at Rs 48,900 per 10 gm today, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,500 a kg
-
Shares of Datamatics Global Services hit a new high of Rs 261.20, surging 19 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday. The stock has claimed its fresh record peak after a gap of nearly 17 years and has surpassed its previous high of Rs 210, recorded in May 2004, the BSE data shows. In the past two trading days, the socks has surged 43 per cent on the back of heavy volumes.
At 12:31 pm, the stock was trading 17 per cent higher at Rs 256, as compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Trading volumes on the counter rose nearly five-fold with a combined 3.85 million shares, representing 6.5 per cent of the total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE in the intra-day deals.
Earlier today, the BSE sought clarification from Datamatics Global Services with reference to movement in volume. The reply is awaited.
Datamatics provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics' portfolio spans across information technology services, business process management, engineering services and big data & analytics all powered by artificial intelligence.
On Monday, July 12, Datamatics, announced that Aabhas Zaveri has been appointed as Senior Vice President – Sales, Intelligent Automation. Zaveri will lead the business for Datamatics Intelligent Automation products, including TruBot, TruCap+, and TruBI, the company said in a press release.
For the financial year 2020-21 (FY21), Datamatics reported 4.5 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in its consolidated revenue at Rs 1,149 crore because of non-inclusion of Cignex revenue in March quarter (Q4FY21) and impact of pandemic in the initial quarters. Profit after tax, however, grew 25.1 per cent YoY at Rs 79.75 crore. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin improved 211 basis points (bps) at 12.4 per cent. The company said it witnessed healthy revenue growth in Q3 & Q4 and is back on the growth path.
"For FY21, USA continues to be major contributor at 58 per cent whereas contributions from UK, Europe, India and Rest of World stood at 11 per cent, 5 per cent, 21 per cent and 5 per cent respectively. In terms of sectorial contribution to the revenue, BFSI, publishing and technology & consulting were the top three sectors contributing 27 per cent, 25 per cent and 19 per cent respectively," it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU