DCB Bank falls 11% post June quarter results

-
ALSO READ
DCB Bank plans to raise capital in Q2 of FY20 for rapid growth in loan book
DCB Bank shares rally 14% in two days after good Q4 results
Banks under pressure. 17 public and private banks hit fresh 52-week low
New solutions to India's banking crisis
IndusInd Bank Q1 results: Margin disappointment weighs on stock
-
“Margins are under pressure especially in mortgage and corporate loan book. We continue to be watchful of NPAs,” said Murali M. Natrajan, Managing Director & CEO, DCB Bank.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio for Q1FY19 came at 1.86% against 1.74% in the same quarter last fiscal. Net NPA for the quarter were flat quarter on quarter (qoq) and down 20 bps yoy at 0.72%.
The bank’s net profit grew 7.7% at Rs 700 million in Q1FY19 as against Rs 650 million in Q1FY2018. NII has improved 17.1% yoy to Rs 2.73 billion as compared to Rs 2.33 billion reported in the same period of the previous fiscal.
“Slippages inched up to Rs 1.07 billion (2.6% v/s 2.2% in 4Q), led by elevated slippages in Agri and Inclusive Banking (AIB). Healthy recoveries and upgrades at Rs 680 million led to an 8.6% qoq increase in GNPA to Rs 4 billion. However, the bank shored up its calculated PCR to 61.6% (60.2% in 4Q), leading to a 5% qoq rise in NNPA to Rs 1.54 billion. GNPA/NNPA (%) increased 7bp/0bp to 1.86%/0.72%,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update.
While we expect loan growth to stay ahead of system loan growth, operating leverage is likely to take time to play out, weighing down on the return ratios in the near term, the brokerage firm said with ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.
At 12:32 PM; DCB Bank was trading 8% lower at Rs 166 on the BSE, as compared to 0.09% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 7.43 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU