Delhivery IPO opens on Wednesday. Should you invest? What brokerages say

-
ALSO READ
Delhivery aims IPO for Q1 as market sentiment improves for large offerings
Delhivery may make it to FTSE index in Dec, MSCI India by next May: Analyst
Delhivery's Rs 5,235-cr IPO to open on May 11; price band set at Rs 462-487
Sensex ends 365pts lower, Nifty holds 16,300; RIL cracks 4%, Infy gains 2%
Sensex falls 865pts from day's high, ends flat; RIL dips 2%, IT stocks gain
-
The Rs 5,235 crore initial public offer of India’s largest logistics service provider Delhivery will open for subscription on Wednesday, May 11 and close on Friday, May 15. The IPO is the second biggest for Dalal Street in calendar year 2022 (CY22) after LIC. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,000 crore, and an offer-for-sale of Rs 1,235 crore. The price band of the issue is set at Rs 462-487 a share. Delhivery, which is the leading fully-integrated logistics services player in India by fiscal 2020-21 (FY21) revenue as per reports, has a diverse consumer base with 23,113 active customers. These are majorly e-commerce marketplaces, and direct-to consumer e-tailers and enterprises. Delhivery operates a pan-India network. Through its express parcel delivery network, it serviced 17,488 pin codes during nine-months ended December 31, 2021. This covered 90.61 per cent of the total pin codes in India. Express parcel delivery business derives the maximum business for the company (62 per cent of total revenue during nine-months ending December 2021), followed by part truck load services (18 per cent of total revenue during 9MFY22). Key Risks As per a pre-IPO note by Motilal Oswal, major risks to the operating model of the logistics player include its heavy reliance on e-commerce, despite diversifying into other industry verticals, dependency on network partners and other third parties for transportation vehicles and manpower, lower barriers to entry in many of the segments in which it operates, and dependency on certain large customers who contribute significantly to its business. Meanwhile, here’s a breakdown of what analysts recommend: Yes Securities | SUBSCRIBE The brokerage has given a subscribe rating to the issue as it believes the company’s asset light business model, cutting‐edge engineering and automation capabilities will help it leverage operating efficiencies and improve profitability in coming years.
The brokerage has listed a unified infrastructure network, proprietary technology stack and capabilities, vast amount of data intelligence and R&D, and strong relationship with a diversified customer base as key positives of the company.Angel One | NEUTRAL The brokerage has given a neutral rating to the issue citing its expensive valuation. Based on annualised FY22 numbers, at the upper price band, the IPO is priced at an enterprise value to sales ratio of 5.1x and price to book value of 5.2x. For 9MFY22, the company has reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 232 crores and a net loss of Rs 891 crores. In terms of revenue, Delhivery posted robust growth of 82 per cent during this period and it is expected to turn EBITDA positive by the FY22-end. A slowdown in e-commerce services in India will impact the company due to its huge dependence on express parcel services, and concentration of select customers. Its top-five customers contribute to 41 per cent of the total revenue. Axis Capital | UNRATED According to the brokerage, the company has significantly scaled its operations and financial metrics. Its revenue from contracts with customers has grown from Rs 1,653.90 crore in FY19 to Rs 3,646.53 crore in FY21 (CAGR of 48.49 per cent). Company’s network structure, quality of engineering and technology, and data intelligence capabilities has enabled it to establish scale in all of its business lines and ensure synergies across them, resulting in cost efficiencies. Moreover, Delhivery leases its network infrastructure and a majority of the vehicles operating in its network. The company operates leased infrastructure by partnering with vendors and network partners who provide pickup, delivery services and truckload capacity. Hence, it has built an asset light model using an extensive ecosystem of partners that has enabled the company to scale up volumes rapidly, with lower fixed costs and greater flexibility.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU