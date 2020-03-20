JUST IN
Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities for Larsen & Toubro

The stock price has broken down on the daily chart to close at the lowest level since May 2016 with higher volumes.

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Primary trend of the stock turned negative where it is trading below its 5,20 and 200 day SMA
Buy L&T March 820 Put at Rs 50

Stop Loss: Rs 30

Target: Rs 85

Lot Size: 375.
Rationale:
  • Short build up is seen in the Larsen Futures’ where we have seen rise in the Open Interest yesterday with price falling by 6.7 per cent.
  • Stock Price has broken down on the daily chart to close at the lowest level since May 2016 with higher volumes.
  • Primary trend of the stock turned negative where it is trading below its 5,20 and 200 day SMA.
  • Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing weakness in the stocks.
First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 07:53 IST

