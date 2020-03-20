Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities for Larsen & Toubro

-
Stop Loss: Rs 30
Target: Rs 85
Lot Size: 375.
- Short build up is seen in the Larsen Futures’ where we have seen rise in the Open Interest yesterday with price falling by 6.7 per cent.
- Stock Price has broken down on the daily chart to close at the lowest level since May 2016 with higher volumes.
- Primary trend of the stock turned negative where it is trading below its 5,20 and 200 day SMA.
- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing weakness in the stocks.
