Derivatives strategies: Strong resistance at 10,900-10,950 for the Nifty

The Nifty has made a breakout above the 200-day moving average (200-DMA). The possible upside is till 11,000-plus but there seems to be strong resistance at the 10,900-10,950 zone. Volumes have picked up with net institutional buying.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net buyers in the last five sessions and domestic institutions are also net positive. Breadth remains negative, with advancing stocks outnumbered by declining stocks. Volatility remains quite high. A move above the 200-DMA means that it should be a good zone of support- it's currently in the Nifty ...