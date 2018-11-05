Dhanterus gold jewellery sales indicate consumer optimism ahead of Diwali

India’s gold jewellery demand has turned positive on the auspicious occasion of on Monday as consumers booked their pie for the ongoing festival and ensuing wedding seasons in anticipation of further spike in gold prices. Gold prices are 7.2 per cent higher at Rs 31,760 per 10 gram on Monday compared to a year ago.

Demand was slack since last few one or two months as prices going up. While high prices compared to a year ago has been overweighing, festive sentiment picked up as reaching near and indicate optimism for festivals consumer buying. While footfalls were higher, per customer buying was low due to high prices.

One reason is optimism that prices will remain firm and another is incentives offered by jewellers on jewellery.

Jewellery manufacturers across all major cities have offered good discount of up to 50 per cent on making charges to lure customers towards gold purchases this festive season which has brought some respite from high gold prices which remained elevated in India due rupee depreciation despite the yellow metal hit periodical low in the international market. Some jewellers are offering freebies coupons on jewellery purchase beyond a certain threshold.

The jump in gold jewellery demand this has set an optimistic sentiment for the rest of occasions this season. The trend has sharply reversed in the last couple of days ahead of the with consumers placed orders for delivery on festival days. Jewellery buying, sentiment, remained extremely week over the last few months on high gold prices.

“Jewellery sales have risen by 7-10 per cent this Dhanterus. Buying sentiment has turned favourable in the last two days giving thereby a robust festive sentiment for gold jewellery sales,” said Nitin Khandelwal, Chairman, All Indian Gems and Jewellery Trade Council (GJC). However, most of the buying was seen coming on late hours of the day.

Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council, said, “The recent sharp increase in prices could weigh on the consumer wallet though, limiting purchases during this season. Anecdotal feedback from industry suggests that though footfalls seem to be good, demand could be moderate. Organised players seem better placed, a trend that has become evident in recent years after a spate of transparency measures. Digital wallets and online buying also seem to be growing in popularity, though they are relatively small.”

Echoing similar response, Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers, said, “Buyers are not just looking for discounts this festive season, but are also evaluating the total value composition keeping in mind the making charges, certification, product quality, designs, brand legacy, goodwill, after sales service and overall buying experience. Customers have shown a keen interest in diamond jewellery this year, there has been a steady incremental demand of 20 – 25 per cent in this segment compared to last year.”

In a unique trend this year, customers are opting for both types of gold investments; physical as well as digital gold. It is of great significance to Indian investors to have tangible gold in their hands and at their homes to feel secure. It will take time for the customers to accept sovereign gold bonds or e-gold but both the options are open to the customers.