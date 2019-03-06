DHFL surges 20% after independent CA report on Cobrapost allegations

-
ALSO READ
DHFL hits 35-month low; falls 23% in three trading sessions
DHFL extends fall as government launches probe; tanks 43% in one week
Cobrapost allegations compound DHFL's woes in the wake of NBFC crisis
DHFL diverted Rs 31,000-crore loans to promoter firms, says Cobrapost
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation denies charges levelled by Cobrapost
-
Cobrapost sought responses to 64 allegations which were levelled upon the promoters, DHFL and various entities alleged to be controlled by the promoter group.
DHFL’s audit committee in its meeting on January 31 had appointed chartered accountant firm TP Ostwal & Associates as an independent expert to carry out an in-depth review and independently verify data relating to allegations made by Cobrapost. The firm has examined the transactions of DHFL with 26 entities for loans aggregating to Rs 11,522 crore (Rs 10,960 crore per the company's records).
The audit firm major findings reveal that DHFL has not promoted any of the alleged 26 "shell" companies that are borrowers. Further, it does not have any directors in common, including members from the promoter group, with any of these alleged "shell" companies. Further, the company or promoters do not have any shareholding in these entities, nor are these entities shareholders of the company. Accordingly, there are no indications to confirm the allegations that the company has created shell companies to divert funds,” the audit firm said in major findings.
Certain lapses and departures from the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and policies laid by the company have been identified. These lapses, point to a deficiency in the adherence with the policies in several instances - the risk of which needs to be examined by the Company.
Though the company is required to monitor post disbursal end use of funds by the borrowers, our examination indicates the monitoring in respect of 15 borrowers (loans amounting to Rs 7,485 crore) is significantly inadequate, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
At 09:30 am, DHFL was trading 15 per cent higher at Rs 154 on the BSE, as compared to 0.38 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 17.3 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU