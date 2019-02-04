DHFL turns volatile post conference call; stock rebounds 27% from day's low

Shares of (DHFL) rebounded 27 per cent from its intra-day low on Monday after the management in the conference call said that the company is seeking strategic partner to bring fresh equity.

The stock has moved 11 per cent higher at Rs 123, bouncing back 27 per cent from its early morning low after the management said allegations of financial irregularities are false.

"After announcing the sale of Aadhar Housing to Blackstone, the company is also seeking to sell units including Avanse Financial and has appointed banks to identify a partner to purchase the life insurance business", Chairman said in a conference call with investors.

Earlier, in the morning trade, shares of hit a six-year low of Rs 97, down 13 per cent on after the rating agency CARE has downgraded ratings for the company’s bonds, loans on moderation in financial flexibility for the housing finance company.