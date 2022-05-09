Dipam red flags disparity in IPO process, shoots letter to Sebi

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has raised the issue of disparity in payment timelines between retail and institutional investors in initial public offerings (IPO).

Sources said the government department has shot a letter to market regulator and investment bankers' industry body AIBI seeking a halt in activity till the issue is addressed.

called a meeting with investment bankers to discuss the matter and possible alternatives.

Currently, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and non-institutional investors (NII) get one or two extra days to make payments after submitting their bids. However, retail investors have to make immediate payments.

People in the know said the current payment process also leaves scope for cancellation of bids post the .

A banker said large institutional investors, mainly foreign investors, bid through their custodians and hence require a few additional days to streamline the process.

Retail investors, on the other hand, use the so-called ASBA process where the application amount stays in the bank account until share allotment is done.

Sources said LIC's IPO and the other three issue that hit the market won't be impacted.

However, going forward there could be a tweak in the payment timelines to bring more parity to the IPO payment process between various categories of investors, said investment bankers.