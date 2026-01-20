BSE Smallcap index hits over 8-month low; 201 stocks fall to 52-week lows

The BSE Smallcap index hit an over eight-month low of 48,287.29, falling 1.6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid selling pressure due to ongoing tariff-related concerns and rising geopolitical tensions.

The BSE Smallcap index now quotes at its lowest level since May 12, 2025. The index had hit a 52-week low of 41,013.68 on April 7, 2025. Thus far in the month of January 2026, the smallcap index has underperformed the market by falling 6.3 per cent, as compared to 2.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

As many as 201 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index hit their respective 52-week lows in intra-day deals today. AAVAS Financiers, Bata India, Godrej Properties, Gokaldas Exports, Just Dial, MTNL, Network 18 Media & Investments, PCBL, Raymond, Praj Industries, SpiceJet and Tata Chemicals were among notable stocks from the index to touch 52-week lows.

ALSO READ | Nifty PSU Bank index hits new high, rallies 21% since October on FPI buying Meanwhile, Shree Digvijay Cement Company, Best Agrolife, Data Patterns (India), AYM Syntex, SPML Infra, Antelopus Selan Energy, Tanfac Industries, Fairchem Organics, KMC Speciality Hospitals (India), Simplex Infrastructures, MTAR Technologies and Disa India were down in the range of 6 per cent to 13 per cent in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) flows continued to weigh on sentiment, with FIIs/FPIs net selling Indian equities worth approximately ₹3,263 crore on January 19, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought around ₹4,234 crore—offering some cushioning amidst the broader liquidation trend this month. For January so far, FIIs have been net sellers of ~₹26,000 crore, with DIIs countering with net purchases of ~₹34,000 crore.

An area of concern is that early December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) results do not indicate a recovery in earnings growth. This is likely to change when the results of auto companies start flowing in since this sector has done well in Q3FY26 and it is heartening that the growth momentum is continuing in the sector, said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

The analyst believes that geopolitical and geoeconomic issues will continue to dominate in the near-term and will influence the direction of the market. Investors can watch the developments and continue to follow a policy of nibbling at high quality stocks on declines.

"The volatility in the market is likely to continue in the near-term till some clarity emerges regarding the US- Europe standoff on Greenland tariffs. Since both sides have hardened their positions, the uncertainty will continue for some time. A new development is likely today if the US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs goes against President Trump. But there is no certainty on whether the ruling will happen today. If it does, the ruling might change the scenario completely overnight,” Vijayakumar said.