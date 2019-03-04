Domestic retail investors take 30% hit as equity markets decline

The recent downturn in equity markets has hit retail investors in a big way but the benchmark equity indices understate the losses suffered by them.

The Nifty50 index is down only 7.5 per cent from its August 2018 all-time high but retail investors — those with investments of Rs 2 lakh or less in a company — have lost nearly 30 per cent of the gains they made in the mid- and small-cap rally of the previous two and half years. The value of the total retail equity portfolio is now worth Rs 11.1 trillion, down from Rs 12.6 trillion at the end of August 2018. ...