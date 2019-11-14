DSP Equity: A superior multi-cap fund with a large-cap disposition

The DSP Equity Fund ranked in the top 30 percentile of the multi-cap category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Rankings (CMFR) for the last three quarters ended September 2019. The fund has been managed by Atul Bhole since June 2016.

Assets under management of the scheme increased over 18 per cent in absolute terms over the past three years, from Rs 2,359 crore in October 2016 to Rs 2,786 crore in September 2019. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation, from a portfolio that substantially comprises equity securities and equity related ...