JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Vodafone Idea hits 15-month high ahead of board meeting for fund raising
Business Standard

Economic contraction in India an opportunity for long-term investors: Wood

Chris Wood expects the recently concluded quarter to mark the bottom of the economic contraction

Topics
Chris Wood Jefferies | Markets | Economic Crisis

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

In adversity lies opportunity. The scale of economic collapse in India, according to Christopher Wood, global head (equity strategy) at Jefferies, should be seen as a dramatic opportunity for long-term equity investors.

Earlier this week, the contraction in Indian economy was the worst-ever in nearly four decades with the gross domestic product (GDP) for the April – June 2020 quarter of fiscal 2020-21 (Q1FY21) coming in at a negative to 23.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The 23.9 per cent YoY decline in Indian real GDP growth in Q1FY21, and 22.6 per cent YoY decline in nominal GDP ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 10:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU