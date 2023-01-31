Economic Survey flags concerns on Crypto, pushes for global regulation

This year’s is notable for its expansive discussion on cryptocurrency. The Survey, which presents a summary of the nation’s economic performance vis-à-vis major global and domestic financial trends, has for the first time presented a detailed analysis of the digital currency. The Survey also emphasised on the need of international collaboration to frame crypto regulations.

Commenting on the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and the subsequent sell-off in the market, the survey said that these events have put the vulnerabilities of the sector in focus. FTX, which was once the third largest exchange in the world, filed for bankruptcy in November last year. Its co-founder Sam-Bankman Fried is being charged for fraud in the US. The government's document said that these digital assets do not “strictly pass” as financial assets because they have no intrinsic value. Moreover, their cross-sector and cross border nature limits the effectiveness of separate national policies. “The geographically pervasive nature of the crypto ecosystem necessitates a common approach to the regulation of these volatile instrument,” it said.

Presenting a global survey of common regulations in place across countries and geopolitical regions like the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland and others, the Survey made a strong case for more stringent regulation. “Global standards need to be comprehensive and consistent; regulatory responses must be based on standard taxonomies, reliable data to address contagion effects, and flexible enough to be adjusted in the future based on market developments and future international standards,” it argued.

The emphasis on global collaboration for designing a regulatory response to cryptos has been welcomed by industry leaders especially in the wake of India’s G20 presidency.

Rajagopal Menon, the Vice President at WazirX believes this is a major development in the wake of India’s G20 presidency. “With India as the President of the G20, we can set the agenda for regulation which the rest of the world will follow. In general, the fundamental regulatory principles used in the conventional banking industry can be adapted in the cryptocurrency industry. This could include requiring exchanges to implement similar measures, such as stringent KYC requirements, transaction monitoring, reporting suspicious activity, and strict internal controls for the purpose of discovering and preventing money laundering and other illegal activities,” he said.

Other industry players such as Ashish Singhal, co-founder of CoinSwitch, applauded the Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageshwaran’s balanced approach to .