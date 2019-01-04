Edelweiss MF in lead for govt's debt ETF on group backing, lower fee

-
ALSO READ
Sebi makes investing in mutual funds cheaper, caps expense ratio at 1.05%
11 fund houses sign up with Paytm Money as platform to go live this month
Readers' Corner: Mutual Funds
BS Fund Cafe: 'No fund industry has as bright a future as India's'
35 ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund schemes invest Rs 25 bn in Bharat-22 ETF
-
Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) has emerged as the front-runner in the bid to manage India’s first debt exchange traded fund (ETF), which will have a portfolio of debt papers of the central public sector entities.
Radhika Gupta, chief executive officer of Edelweiss MF, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the highest scorer in the bid to manage the government's debt ETF. We look forward to the written confirmation from the government, which is expected by early next week.”
Other bidders in the fray were Reliance MF, SBI MF, UTI MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF. While the four have had a longer track record in the MF business and experience across product categories, people in the know said the combination of a small fee and strong parent group put Edelweiss MF in top spot for the mandate.
ALSO READ: Over dozen CPSEs evince interest in raising funds via debt ETF next fiscal
According to the people, Edelweiss MF made the bid as part of the Edelweiss group, given the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) allowed consortium bidding.
The Mumbai-based group has businesses across various segments of the financial markets. Its asset reconstruction company (ARC) — which acquires distressed assets with possibility of revival - is the largest in the country with assets of Rs 43,582 crore as of March 31, 2018.
According to industry sources, running an ETF for the government comes with its own set of costs. The fund house managing the debt ETF will have to set aside at least Rs 20 crore for marketing, promoting and distributing the ETF.
Additional offerings will lead to higher costs. “The minimum expense that the AMC shall be required to incur towards the additional offerings will depend on the tranche size or the tap quota and will be proportionate to the expense incurred for the NFO (new fund offer),” read the DIPAM’s request for proposal.
ALSO READ: Gold ETFs lose sheen, investors withdraw Rs 2.8 billion in Apr-Nov
Unlike other recent ETFs such as the CPSE ETF or Bharat 22-ETF, proceeds from the debt ETF will not directly flow into the government’s kitty.
The debt ETF will help state-owned firms raise funds from bond markets for their capex needs. The ETF is also expected to widen the pool of investors subscribing to these firms' debt papers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU