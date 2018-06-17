Eicher Motors' volume growth visibility improves on high rural demand

The street sentiment on Eicher Motors, which has been subdued due to falling volume growth over the last few quarters, could improve given recovery in key domestic markets, launch of new models, capacity expansion and improving share of higher-margin variants.

Further, with the entry-level motorcycle segment facing severe competition, especially with players cutting prices to gain market share, Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield bikes, has become the top pick of analysts within the two-wheeler pack. Amyn Pirani of Deutsche Bank says that Eicher is the only preferred stock ...