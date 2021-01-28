Eight of 10 BSE 500 stocks retreat from historic 50,000 level of Jan 20

More than 80 per cent of the stocks from the BSE 500 universe have corrected in the past one week. Since topping the historic 50,000-mark on January 20, the benchmark Sensex has dropped 6 per cent.

While the decline in the broad-market indices has been slightly lower, very few stocks have been spared in the latest market meltdown. Four hundred and sixteen stocks in the BSE 500 index have declined an average 5.4 per cent and a tenth of them have declined over 10 per cent in just five trading sessions. Market experts believe the market had gotten overheated and were ripe for correction. ...