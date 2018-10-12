JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOs » News

Sebi eases norms for issuance of debt securities, removes security deposit
Business Standard

Emami Cement files for IPO with Sebi, proceeds to be used in debt repayment

Company to issue fresh equity shares worth Rs 5 bn; another Rs 5 bn worth of promoter group's shares to also be sold

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)
Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Emami Cement, a leading cement company in eastern India, plans to go public. The company on Friday filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi.

The company plans to issue fresh equity shares worth Rs 5 billion through the IPO. Another Rs 5 billion worth of shares belonging to the promoter group will be sold in the IPO. The issue proceeds will be used for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes. IIFL Holdings, Axis Capital, CLSA India, Edelweiss and Nomura (India) are handling the IPO.

Emami Cement has an installed manufacturing capacity of 5.6 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA). At present, the company operates three manufacturing plants and is in the process of setting up another plant. The new plant will increase the company's installed capacity to 9.3 MMTPA of cement and 3.2 MMTPA of clinker by April 2019, it said in a release.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, ECL had a market share of five per cent in terms of cement sales volume, while its installed cement manufacturing capacity represented six per cent of the total installed capacity in eastern India.

First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 23:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements