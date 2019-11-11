Employees own more than 6% of Nippon India MF, says CEO Sundeep Sikka

JUST IN
Our strength has always been in the retail segment and that will remain our focus area, said CEO Sikka

Jash Kriplani 

Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), which recently got re-branded from Reliance Nippon Life MF, has given sizeable ownership to employees through employee stock options to ensure continuity, as it looks to regain its market share. In an interaction with Jash Kriplani, Sundeep Sikka, executive director and chief executive officer, shares why he thinks brand change can help future growth.

Edited excerpts: What led to market share loss in the debt segment? In the debt segment, we have lost substantial money; around Rs 50,000 crore. This has been because of two reasons. One is what was ...

First Published: Mon, November 11 2019. 23:21 IST

