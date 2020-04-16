Equity, bond categories see inflows in Q1 amid Covid-19 outbreak: Refinitiv

India posted $11.59 billion worth of net inflows for the first quarter of 2020 (Q1CY20), according to Refinitiv Lipper’s global fund flow data. This was despite outflows in February and March. This quarter saw the Sensex plunging 28.57 per cent, MSCI AC Asia (ex-Japan) TR USD sliding 18.36 per cent, and MSCI World TR USD down 20.93 per cent.

Equity gained the highest net inflow of $5.34 billion, while bond and money market funds posted net inflow of $2.55 billion and $4.11 billion, respectively. Top categories that posted the highest net inflow are: Equity India ($4.76 billion), Money Market INR ($4.11 billion), Bond INR ($2.62 billion) and Equity India Small and Mid-Cap ($538.58 million).

Alternative Relative Value (-$760.37 million), Mixed Asset INR Conservative (-$148.06) and Equity Theme — Natural Resources (-$89.19 millon) were among those that posted net outflows.

The net inflows in the first quarter do not fully reflect the negative impact of Covid-19, and trends emerging in the second quarter will have to be seen to assess the impact, according to Refinitiv.