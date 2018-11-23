Equity, currency & commodity markets shut on account of Gurunanak Jayanti

India's currency, debt, equity and are on Friday on account of Trading will resume on Monday.

On Thursday, the benchmark fell for the third consecutive session, settling over 0.5 per cent lower led by fall in banking and metal The S&P ended at 34,981, down 219 points or 0.6 per cent, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,527, down 73 points or 0.7 per cent.

In the broader market, S&P MidCap index fell 0.7 per cent to end at 14,880 levels on Thursday, while the S&P SmallCap index slipped 0.4 per cent to 14,351.

Among individual stocks, Adani Gas rose 14 per cent to Rs 110.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, extending its rally of over 25% in the past two days. Following the rally, the company entered the Rs 100-billion market capitalisation (market cap) club.

Rupee nears 3-month high of 70.69 per dollar

The rupee opened at 71.12 a dollar, and at a near three-month high of 70.69. The above 1 per cent intra-day movement was the sharpest among major Asian currencies. The foreign exchange market was on Wednesday.

Global Markets

Asian barely budged in early Friday trade as investors were reluctant to make any big bets in the face of trade tensions, signs of slowing earnings and Brexit negotiations.

A draft deal between Britain and the European Union on future relations offered some hope for battered markets, though more evidence of pressure on corporate earnings in Europe kept equity investors sidelined.

With US closed overnight for Thanksgiving and Japan on holiday on Friday, trading activity was relatively muted. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent in early trade. Australian were up 0.23 per cent, and Seoul's Kospi was flat.

(with wire inputs)