ETFs liquidate at quickest pace since 2017 as coronavirus roils markets

A tumultuous start to 2020 saw (ETFs) shutter at the fastest pace in almost three years.

A total of 72 with $1.4 billion in assets shut down and returned their money to investors in the first quarter as the outbreak roiled markets, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the most since the third quarter of 2017, which saw 73 funds close.

The liquidations came as the economic fallout from the virus unleashed volatility across asset classes, sending the S&P 500 Index into a bear market at the fastest pace on record. That degree of turbulence sparked a reckoning for the myriad niche funds populating the nearly $4-trillion ETF market, according to WallachBeth Capital.

“With huge market movements, investors are going to flock to broad-based funds to hedge out risk, rather than smaller niche products,” said Mohit Bajaj, WallachBeth’s director of