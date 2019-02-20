Exide Industries hits 52-wk low; down 28% in two months on weak Q3 results

Shares of hit a of Rs 195 apiece, down 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market. In the past two months, the stock of ancillary company slipped 28 per cent on reporting weak December 2018 results (Q3FY19). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.3 per cent during the same period.

In Q3FY19, reported flat net profit at Rs 155 crore, due to lower other income and higher tax rate. It had a profit of Rs 154 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operational revenue grew 9.6 per cent at Rs 2,497 crore against Rs 2,278 crore against the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The lower revenue growth during the quarter was owing to sluggish growth in automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), inverter and industrial segments.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin improved marginally 11bps at 12.5 per cent against 12.4 per cent in the previous year quarter. Margin improvement was limited primarily due to higher other expenses.

is a leading battery player in the domestic market, which is largely a duopoly in nature. The company has a greater share of OEM sales, thereby impacting its performance in Q3FY19 as well, going forward, in Q4FY19 given large base at the OEM level, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.