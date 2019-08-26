Markets may see selling pressure; Sensex faces resistance at 37,000 mark

S&P BSE SENSEX: The daily chart reveals 37,500 to be the breakout level for the index, one that can change the negative sentiment and revive the upside rally. The index ws unable to sustain above the 37,000 mark, going ahead, 37,000 – 37,500 levels will act as a resistance range. A bigger upside rally is expected only if it has added volumes and the index is able to hold above the resistance zone.

The candlestick pattern on Friday showed a bullish reversal. That said, this reversal needs to have one more positive close. If that happens, then only we can see a positive sentiment ...