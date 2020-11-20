Extremely bullish outlook for emerging markets: JPMorgan's Gabriela Santos

-
ALSO READ
Emerging-market stocks on cusp of reaching highest level since 2018
In Covid-hit world, emerging market stocks are a haven for global investors
JP Morgan decides against including India's govt bonds in EM index
India pips EM peers in latest market uptick as US stimulus brings hope
Global indices cheer as Moderna's Covid vaccine data boost sentiment
-
Emerging markets are set to rally in the coming years after a lengthy period of disappointing returns, according to JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Gabriela Santos, a global market strategist at the firm’s investment arm, said the asset class will benefit from a cyclical recovery in the global economy, buoyed by advances in Covid-19 vaccines. A return to more orthodox foreign policy under US President-elect Joe Biden as well as more accommodative central banks provide additional support.
“There are so many stars aligning for emerging markets,” Santos said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re extremely bullish on EM equities, EM debt and EM FX.”
She joins investors and analysts from BlackRock to Goldman Sachs Group and Renaissance Capital in flagging opportunities in emerging markets after the US election. The JPMorgan strategist said the positive backdrop will benefit a broad group of developing-nation assets, not only securities from North Asia and the technology sector, which have outperformed this year.
The Brazilian real, which has slumped the second-most in the developing world this year, has “plenty of room” to gain, according to Santos. She also said there’s value in China, given the economic rebound, a potential for improved trade relations and the increase in investor flows into the the nation’s assets.
“That’s a structural support for China’s yuan to be one of the currencies that appreciates the most over the next decade,” Santos said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU