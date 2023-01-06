JUST IN
Watch out for these key levels on HDFC Life, ICICI Pru, says Mehul Kothari
Web Exclusive

F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends to long Glenmark Pharma futures

The derivative analyst from HDFC Securities expects Glenmark Pharma January futues to test Rs 450 on the upside.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Market trends

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Derivative recommendation on Glenmark Pharma

Buy Glenmark Jan Future at Rs 436

Stop Loss: Rs 427

Target: Rs 450

Lot Size: 1,450

Approx margin required: Rs 1,33,000

Rationale:

  • We have seen long build up in the Glenmark Futures during the January series till now, where we have seen 2 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 3 per cent.
  • Short term trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 11 and 20 day EMA.
  • Primary trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 100 and 200 day EMA.
  • Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) is placed above 50 on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 08:02 IST

`
