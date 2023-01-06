F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends to long Glenmark Pharma futures

-
ALSO READ
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Call Spread on Glenmark Pharma
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread strategy in HAL
F&O Strategy: Here's why Nandish Shah recommends Bull spread on M&M Finance
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Bata India
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Hero MotoCorp
-
Derivative recommendation on Glenmark Pharma
Buy Glenmark Jan Future at Rs 436
Stop Loss: Rs 427
Target: Rs 450
Lot Size: 1,450
Approx margin required: Rs 1,33,000
Rationale:
-
We have seen long build up in the Glenmark Futures during the January series till now, where we have seen 2 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 3 per cent.
-
Short term trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 11 and 20 day EMA.
-
Primary trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 100 and 200 day EMA.
- Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) is placed above 50 on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 08:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU