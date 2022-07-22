F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on L&T for July expiry

-
BULL SPREAD Strategy on Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
Buy L&T (28-July Expiry) 1760 CALL at Rs 25.30 & simultaneously sell 1800 CALL at Rs 11.30 Lot Size 300
Cost of the strategy Rs 14 (Rs 4,200 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 7,800 if L&T closes at or above Rs 1,800 on 28 July.
Breakeven Point Rs 1,774
Rationales:
We have seen long build up in the Larsen futures on Thursday, where we have seen 12 per cent addition in Open Interest with price rising by 2.7 per cent.
Stock price has broken out the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 11- April 2022.
The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 18 January and 08 July 2022.
Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
- Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
