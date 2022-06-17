F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread strategy on DLF

-
Bear Spread strategy on DLF
Buy DLF (30-June Expiry) 300 PUT at Rs 9.7 & simultaneously sell 280 PUT at Rs 3.70
Lot Size 1650
Cost of the strategy Rs 6 (Rs 9,900 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 23,100 if DLF closes at or below 280 on 30 June expiry
Breakeven Point Rs 294
Rationales:
We have seen short buildup in the DLF futures where we have seen 4% addition (Prov) with DLF falling by 4%.
Short term trend of the DLF is negative as it is trading below its 5 and 20 day EMA.
Stock price has closed below its multiple support range of 306-315 levels
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MFI is sloping downwards and placed below 40 on the weekly chart, Indicating strength in the current downtrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
