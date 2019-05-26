Fair value for market at least 15% below current levels: Saurabh Mukherjea

With PM Narendra Modi receiving a stronger mandate for his second term, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Managers, elaborates on expectations from the new government and the markets, in a conversation with Hamsini Karthik. Edited excerpts: What are your expectations from the new government and for the market? Governments and markets are two different things.

The question is whether democratically elected governments make a meaningful difference in the functioning of the economy. That said, in the first two years of the previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ...