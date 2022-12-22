JUST IN
Fall in RM costs, higher urea subsidy may buoy fertiliser stocks: Analysts

Shares of Coromandel International, Deepak Fertilisers, GSFC, Madras Fertilisers, National Fertilisers, RCF, and Zuari Agro Chemicals have soared up to 196 per cent so far this calendar year (CY22)

Topics
fertiliser stocks | urea subsidy | fertiliser subsidy

Lovisha Darad  |  New Delhi 

fertiliser subsidy

The recent fall in global fertiliser and natural gas prices are likely to bring respite to fertiliser companies after the Ukraine war triggered input prices to sky-highs. However, analysts caution that the Russian export duty on fertiliser exports may have a trickle down impact on the Indian industry.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 11:15 IST

