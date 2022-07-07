Fee pool shrinks by nearly 33% as equity offerings drop in first half

-
ALSO READ
Investment bankers, officials in race against time to launch LIC IPO
How to renew your driving licence in Delhi: Check procedure and fee
Investment bankers ride on record IPOs in FY22 to mint bumper pay
IndiaFirst Life Insurance selects bankers for IPO expected later this year
LIC IPO: Bankers buy time to decide on valuations amid market mayhem
-
The fee collected by investment bankers for managing equity share sales dropped 33.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $95 million during the first six months of 2022 as a sharp spike in market volatility queered the pitch for deal-making.
Overall equity issuances during the first half (H1) dropped 40 per cent to $9.1 billion — the lowest first-half tally since 2016 — according to Refinitiv, a markets data provider.
A 10 per cent fall in the benchmark indices and a sharper cut in the broader market led to a drop in equity issuances, such as qualified institutional placements, rights issues, and block deals, by listed companies.
The mop-up through initial public offerings (IPOs), however, hit a record.
Maiden share sales raised a cumulative $5.2 billion — the highest-ever for the first six months of any calendar year. This was on the back of the IPO of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, which alone raised $2.72 billion — 30 per cent of the total equity capital market (ECM) proceeds during H1.
The number of IPOs was 54 per cent higher than last year. After LIC, logistics major Delhivery’s $676-million IPO was the second-biggest ECM deal during H1.
“With uncertainties brought by volatile stock markets, geopolitical tensions, and unfavourable macroeconomic factors, global IPOs witnessed dramatic decline this year after a record level of activity seen in 2021. Most major markets experienced YoY declines — both in proceeds and the number of IPOs. India was one of the few that witnessed an increase in IPO activity. However, with high volatility in the secondary markets and measures to tighten liquidity, Indian IPO activity could be subdued in the months to come,” said Elaine Tan, senior analyst, Refinitiv.
Follow-on offerings accounted for 43.4 per cent of the overall ECM proceeds, raising $3.9 billion — down 63 per cent, compared with the same period a year ago. The number of follow-on offerings fell 14 per cent YoY.
In sectoral terms, the financial sector accounted for a bulk of ECM activity, with 34.4 per cent market share. However, the issuance by financial companies was 56 per cent lower, compared to H1 of 2021. Consumer staples was the second-biggest sector in terms of issuance, followed by health care.
Kotak Mahindra Bank topped the league table for ECM issuance, with 18 per cent market share. Citibank saw its rank climb to second place from six during H1 of 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU