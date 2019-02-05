Fee cuts may erode Rs 3,000 crore of MF revenues, says Sanjay Sapre

The mutual fund (MF) industry has had a rough year in managing credit risks on the debt side, and volatility in equity markets. The cut in total expense ratio and other regulatory changes pose more challenges to the industry.

Sanjay Sapre, president of Fraklin Templeton Investments, shares his outlook for the industry, in an interview to Jash Kriplani. Edited excerpts: How do you see regulatory changes impacting distribution models? Multiple distribution models will co-exist. We will see the growth of fee-based models catering to the needs of high networth individuals (HNIs), ...