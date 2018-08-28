Fertiliser shares in focus; FACT, SPIC, Chambal Fertilisers up over 10%

JUST IN
Power, PSU bank stocks trade weak as Allahabad HC refuses interim relief
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, National Fertilizers, RCF, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, GSFC were up between 3% and 6%.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of fertilizers companies have rallied by up to 18% on the BSE on back of heavy volumes after the media report suggested that the companies will be paid subsidies every week instead of waiting for months.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (FACT), Southern Petrochemicals, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals and Madras Fertilizers have rallied in the range of 10% to 18% on the BSE in intra-day trade.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, National Fertilizers, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals were up between 3% and 6%. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.36% at 38,832 points.

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has now been rolled out on a nationwide basis as all the states are now under the ambit of DBT. Fertilizer companies have started aligning their sales through the DBT mechanism.

“The initial challenges with respect to connectivity at farmers' ends have been resolved (technology, compliance, and recording of transactions on the POS machines); however, there are still some system-related issues relating to opening stocks during Q1, which is now being addressed by the Department of Fertilizer. The subsidy payout under DBT has started, and the government has been to settle the claims within 2-3 weeks,” CARE Rating said in sector update.

The Government of India is focused towards the development of the agricultural sector and on improving the rural economy. So far the FY19 quarter has commenced on a positive note with an almost near normal monsoon and a healthy hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of major crops. Given the importance towards the agricultural sector and the impetus given in increasing crop production we estimate the overall fertilizer production to increase during FY19 to 422-425 LMT, it added.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
F A C T 48.00 42.35 13.34
CHAMBAL FERT. 171.40 152.00 12.76
S P I C 33.95 30.20 12.42
MADRAS FERT. 29.20 26.50 10.19
NAGARJUNA FERT. 13.60 12.72 6.92
R C F 75.80 71.70 5.72
NATL.FERTILIZER 50.20 48.00 4.58
ZUARI AGRO CHEM. 325.90 313.10 4.09
ZUARI GLOBAL 130.20 126.25 3.13
G S F C 120.90 117.40 2.98

First Published: Tue, August 28 2018. 10:13 IST

