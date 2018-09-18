Financial services sector has got $16.6-billion PE/VC deals since 2015

In the period from 2015 to the first half of this year, the financial services sector has secured the highest share of private equity/venture capital investments, with $16.6 billion received through 311 deals, says a report filed by EY-IVCA titled ‘PE/VC Agenda — 1H18’.

The first half of this year has also seen the highest investment by PE/VCs, with $4.2 billion spent in 74 deals, the highest-ever such half-yearly investment in the financial services sector. Various segments, including pure play banks, specialised NBFCs, small finance banks, online credit ...